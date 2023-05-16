Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 1,369 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

