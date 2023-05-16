Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $138,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 9,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.