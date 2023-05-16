Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.