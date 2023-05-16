Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.