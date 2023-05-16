Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $83,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

