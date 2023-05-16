Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

