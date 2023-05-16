Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.66. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

