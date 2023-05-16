Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $461.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 236.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $7,591,576. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

