HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.