H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.