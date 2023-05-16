Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HURC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

