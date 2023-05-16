HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 728,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,040 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. HSBC cut their price target on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

