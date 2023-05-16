i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.6 %
i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a PE ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
Featured Stories
