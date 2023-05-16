i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.6 %

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a PE ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

