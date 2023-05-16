IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,372,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,225,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.