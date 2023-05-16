Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Up 3.7%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 56,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 172,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

