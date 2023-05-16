ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,543. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

