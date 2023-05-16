IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.89. 52,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 221,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

