iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMBI has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of iMedia Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in iMedia Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,657,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 344,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

iMedia Brands Company Profile

Shares of IMBI remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 577,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,861. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Further Reading

