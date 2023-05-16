ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 26,630,000 shares. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 41.2 %

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,932,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,846. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Articles

