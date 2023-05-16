Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 58,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 273,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $21,067,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.