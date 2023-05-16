Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

NASDAQ IMPPP remained flat at $19.07 on Monday. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

