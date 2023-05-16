Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,953. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

