Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Financial Survey

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $659,788.00 22.22 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Cooper Companies $3.38 billion 5.67 $385.80 million $7.55 51.29

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies 11.10% 8.39% 5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Eyewear and Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Companies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $393.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Innovative Eyewear on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, babies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

