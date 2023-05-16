Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,105.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.20%. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZ stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

