Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inogen by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Inogen by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Inogen by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

