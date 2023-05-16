Insider Buying: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 1,802,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.