Insider Buying: Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Acquires 11,080,035 Shares of Stock

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Beament purchased 11,080,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$7,479,023.63 ($5,019,478.94).

William (Bill) Beament also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, William (Bill) Beament acquired 11,277 shares of Develop Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,774.62 ($22,667.53).

Develop Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Develop Global Company Profile

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

