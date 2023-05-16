Insider Buying: KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Director Purchases 11,755 Shares of Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Macinnis acquired 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KORE Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 136,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

