Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires 1,361 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Arijit Basu purchased 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,869.26 ($19,878.82).
Prudential Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,149.50 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.84. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.31). The company has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,037.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,172.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Articles
