Insider Buying: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Purchases 5,300 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Edward David Lafehr bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 989,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 414,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 108,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

