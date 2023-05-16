Insider Buying: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Purchases 5,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) Director Edward David Lafehr bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 989,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 414,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 108,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.