Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 94,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 9,851,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

