Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 94,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 9,851,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.