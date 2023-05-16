Insider Selling: Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Director Sells 37,495 Shares of Stock

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,880,749.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,183,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE CXT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. 393,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,237. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane NXT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Crane NXT

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

