Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $436.65. 2,127,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The company has a market cap of $414.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.93.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.