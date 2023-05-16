Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $132,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 99,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liquidity Services

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

