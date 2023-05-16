Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 2,962 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $58,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,925.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 366,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

