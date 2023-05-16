Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 4,556 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $599,750.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $560,375.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Rambus stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 1,671,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

