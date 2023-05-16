Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 255,061 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,061 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

