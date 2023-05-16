Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Assurant worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $188.08.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

