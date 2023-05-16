Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,288 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.8 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

