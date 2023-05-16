Intech Investment Management LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,944 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ONEOK worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

