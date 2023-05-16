Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

