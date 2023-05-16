Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 17,039 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $16,738,384. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

