Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.55. 77,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 765,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.