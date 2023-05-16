International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 24,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.57. 1,658,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

