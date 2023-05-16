Internet Computer Trading 1% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00019348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $18.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,786,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,282,909 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

