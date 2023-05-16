Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $4,700.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IKTSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

