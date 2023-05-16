Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.59. 74,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,275,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
A number of research firms have commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Intuitive Machines Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
