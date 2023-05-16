Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.59. 74,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,275,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.