Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 6.9 %
INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
