Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 6.9 %

INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

