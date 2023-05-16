Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.28. 9,699,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,026,422. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.45.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

