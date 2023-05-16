Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR):

5/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

4/26/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/21/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 996,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,070. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.