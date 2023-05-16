Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR):

  • 5/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 5/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/3/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.
  • 4/26/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 4/12/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
  • 3/21/2023 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 996,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,070. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

