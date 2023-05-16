iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

